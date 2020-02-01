Police search for missing Toronto girl Erin Mosher

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.
Erin Mosher, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 3 p.m., in the Stittsville suburb area of Ottawa.
She is described as 5'4", 95lbs., slim build, with long brown hair.
– King Street East and Jarvis Street
– Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East
– Kennedy Road and St. Clair Avenue
Investigators also have information that she may be using shelters in Toronto.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Leave a Reply