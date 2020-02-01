Police search for missing Toronto girl Erin Mosher

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Erin Mosher, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 3 p.m., in the Stittsville suburb area of Ottawa.

She is described as 5'4", 95lbs., slim build, with long brown hair.

Police received information that she has a black Labrador-mix dog with her and she's often in the following areas in Toronto:

– King Street East and Jarvis Street

– Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East

– Kennedy Road and St. Clair Avenue

Investigators also have information that she may be using shelters in Toronto.

Police are concerned for her safety.