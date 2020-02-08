Police search for missing Toronto woman Alexia Nugent

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Alexia Nugent, 41, was last seen on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
