Police search for missing Toronto woman Alexia Nugent

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Alexia Nugent, 41, was last seen on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area.

She is described as 5’3", 140 lbs., light skin complexion, with black braided hair in two pony tails. She was last seen wearing a white knee-length dress with a flower design.

Police are concerned for her safety.