The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Christopher Cummings, 17, was last seen on Friday, February 28, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m., in the Eglinton Avenue West and Caledonia Road area.

He is described as 5'2", 120 lbs., slim build, shaved head, and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, and white running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.