The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Moin Chowdhury, 34, was last seen on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Gerrard Street and River Street area.

He is described as 6'1", 210 lbs., with short brown hair, brown eyes, and unshaven.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sweater, black winter coat, black grey boots.

He may be driving a 2011 Honda CRV with license CBMD142.

Officers are concerned for his safety.