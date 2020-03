The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Keegan Irvine, 39, was last seen on Monday, March 2, 2020, near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

He is described as 5’10” – 6’0”, medium build, 210 lbs., heavily tattooed including his hands and fingers which also have large heavy silver rings. He usually wears a black leather jacket, black t-shirt with skulls/bones and jeans.

Police are concerned for his safety.