Police search for missing Toronto woman Jocelyne Tisshaw

March 18, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police service is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Jocelyne Tisshaw, 20, was last seen on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Cowan Avenue and King Street West, area.

She is described as slim build, shoulder-length burgundy colored hair, and was last seen wearing a long black winter coat with a fur trim on the hood.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *