Police search for missing Toronto woman Jocelyne Tisshaw

The Toronto Police service is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Jocelyne Tisshaw, 20, was last seen on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Cowan Avenue and King Street West, area.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
