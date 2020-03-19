Spring Equinox To Shake Off Your Winter Blues

The spring equinox is March 19. In the Northern Hemisphere, that’s the day that winter ends and spring officially kicks off. But it’s also the start of Aries season, and the beginning of a new zodiac year.

The word equinox comes from Latin and means, “equality of night and day.” At this point in time, the sun is directly above the hemisphere, meaning that both halves of the Earth are receiving the sun’s rays equally, and the length of day and night are pretty much the same. There are two equinoxes each year — one in the spring and one in the fall.

“[The March equinox] is a highly significant moment in time in many different cultures and practices, including pagans, Wiccans, and astrologers, because it’s very telling of the relationships between the Earth and the Sun at this time of the year,” explains Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. “After the winter comes to an end, it marks the return of the light bringing longer days, new crops, and a reset in terms of fertility… We attune to this energy by coming out of our cocoon to plant the seeds of new beginnings.” In other words, hibernation season is over.

“During this time, the veil between the spiritual and physical world gets thinner, allowing us to receive messages and information,” adds astrologer Lisa Stardust. “Traditionally, the equinox was celebrated as a time to cleanse out stagnant energy within the self and homes.”

Stardust explains that this day ushers in a period of rebirth. You’ll feel pulled toward tackling new and exciting projects; it’s also a good time to experiment with your creativity. Clean out your closet, pick up a new hobby, make travel plans, or get out of your comfort zone in some way.

“As we move into Aries season, we begin yet another journey around the zodiac wheel, moving through each sign’s season and the associated themes,” says Stephanie Powell, head of content at Horoscope.com. “This is the perfect time to reflect and reset. What intentions or resolutions have fallen to the wayside since January 1? Now is the time to reprioritize and realign with the cosmic universe.”

Think of the spring equinox as a time to make another pledge to improve yourself and your life. It’s a new beginning — and the energy of the zodiac is on your side.

