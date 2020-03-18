Saif Ali Khan reveals he loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Slap scene in Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Angrezi Medium hit the screens about a week back, but landed amid an unfortunate situation as the theatres were made to shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of us missed watching the film, but Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan has not!

Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Angrezi Medium hit the screens about a week back, but landed amid an unfortunate situation as the theatres were made to shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of us missed watching the film, but Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan has not!

In a recent interview, Saif was asked whether he liked his wife's cop avatar. He not only called her amazing, but also said that he loved how powerfully she slapped someone on-screen. The actor then hilariously added that he would never like to be at the receiving end of one such slap. LOL!

Angrezi Medium could not have a proper run due to the theatre shutdown, but will re-release once the situation is back to being normal!

Kareena, meanwhile, is also working on Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, which also marked the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. He is presently working on Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan facing failure with Love Aaj Kal

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results