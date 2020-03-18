Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Neetu Kapoor shares a cryptic post

Crisis, as and when it occurs, does not differentiate between public figures and laymen, the rich and the poor. The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak is one such. Even the entertainment industry has also come to a halt, with most shoots being stalled and celebrities voluntarily quarantining themselves.

A few days ago, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared how nature has proved to us that it is superior to all, and how we have exploited its offering for days. Neetu Kapoor now took to Instagram to share a cryptic message. "Planet Earth: Closed for Repairs" it reads. She is understandably worried by the ongoing pandemic, like all of us.

A couple of days back, several film and TV bodies sat for a meeting and decided that shooting of all entertainment products were to be paused till the 31st of March. Salman Khan, who was set to travel abroad for a schedule of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, earlier called it off. The Jaipur schedule of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also halted mid-way. Today, we also learned that Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt have decided to call off the Ooty schedule of Sadak 2.

