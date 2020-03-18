Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Neetu Kapoor shares a cryptic post

Crisis, as and when it occurs, does not differentiate between public figures and laymen, the rich and the poor. The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak is one such. Even the entertainment industry has also come to a halt, with most shoots being stalled and celebrities voluntarily quarantining themselves.
A few days ago, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared how nature has proved to us that it is superior to all, and how we have exploited its offering for days. Neetu Kapoor now took to Instagram to share a cryptic message. "Planet Earth: Closed for Repairs" it reads. She is understandably worried by the ongoing pandemic, like all of us.
