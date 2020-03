The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Abie Hanson, 59, was last seen on Friday, March 20, 2020, at approximately 10:30 a.m., in the Bayview Avenue and Finch Avenue East area.

He is described as 6’0", 170 lbs., with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan coloured pea coat, dark blue 'Adidas' sweat pants with three white stripes down both pant legs, orange v-neck cardigan, and black loafers.

Police are concerned for his safety.