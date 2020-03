The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Said Warsame, 41, was last seen on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area.

He is described as 5'9", medium build, dark brown hair with receding hair line, brown eyes, has a beard and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey spring jacket.

Police are concerned for his safety.