The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Ghandy Neira, 32, was last seen on Monday, April 6, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m., in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described as 5’7”, 180 lbs., with short black hair, and light skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a light grey winter coat with black shoulders, grey pants, and light-coloured sneakers.

If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are concerned for his safety and the safety of the public.