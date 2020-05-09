Police search for missing Toronto girl Abigail Dormer

May 9, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Abigail Dormer, 16, was last seen on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 5 p.m., in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area.

She is described as 5’4", 180 lbs., with shoulder-length dark hair. She was last seen wearing dark blue or black pants, an 'Adidas' sweatshirt, and white 'Adidas' shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

