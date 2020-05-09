Police search for missing Toronto girl Abigail Dormer

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.
Abigail Dormer, 16, was last seen on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 5 p.m., in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
