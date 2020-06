The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Hung Hua, 56, was last seen on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., in the Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'5", 140 lbs, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with a safety vest, jeans and dark safety boots.