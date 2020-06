The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Nadarajah Mahendrarajah, 52, was last seen on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 10 a.m., in Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area.

He is described as 5'4", slim build, bald, clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a blue shorts, blue sandals, and a dark long sleeve shirt.