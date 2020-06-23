Lauren Gottlieb shares old chat with Sushant Singh Rajput; the actor said he was good only because most around him were mediocre 

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. The tragic news of his death shook his fans, friends and colleagues in the film industry. Several people took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

A week after his demise, actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb took to her Instagram handle to share screenshots of her old chat with Sushant Singh Rajput. The chats were from the time when the actor was awaiting the release of the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the chat, Sushant is seen encouraging Lauren to chase her dreams giving his example. Sushant said that the switch from TV to films was difficult but he survived because of his choices. He also said, "If an average looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible.”

Sharing the screenshots, Lauren wrote, “Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams!”

She continued, “I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both ‘outsiders’ and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat. We had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another.”

