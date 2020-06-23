Major Levi’s Deals

In case you eagle-eyed shoppers missed it, Amazon just launched its first-ever Big Style Sale to hold us over until Prime Day hits. Starting today, the mega-retailer is offering breaking deals on an enticing range of sartorial finds — think ASTR the Label to Hanky Panky and even Adidas — and we’ve already spotted some seriously good savings on Levi’s classic denim.

With the existing deal of the day offering up to 40% off select Levi’s styles, now’s the time to freshen up our neglected jeans’ selection. Soft leggings and matching sweatsuits might’ve been all the rage throughout lockdown, but, as restrictions being lifting, so is our devotion to the stay-at-home uniform. We’re cycling outdoor-friendly clothing back into our daily attire again, and the perfect pair of jeans is a crucial part of this outfit transition. But, that’s not all: Levi’s markdowns don’t stop with Amazon — and we’ve rounded up the top denim deals happening across the internet below.

Amazon

Kick off the mega retailer’s mega sale with 40% off skinny jeans, high-rise styles, and everything in between.

Levi’s

Levi’s itself is upping the discount ante with its extra 50% off sale items. Use the code HOTSTUFF on already marked-down merchandise for savings on top of savings.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is currently running a 40% off top brand promotion, and if you’re lucky, there may be a pair of Levi’s or two in your size that’s eligible for the discount.

Macy’s

Be sure to check out Macy’s “Special Offers,” “Last Act,” and “Clearance/Closeout” deals to scoop up all sorts of Levi’s apparel for less.

