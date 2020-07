The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Siddiqa Barakzai, 17, was last seen on Friday, June 26, 2020, at midnight, in the Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue area.

She is described as 5’2", 90 lbs., with a thin build, long brown braided hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded track suit with a flower pattern and white stripes down the sleeves and legs.

Police are concerned for her safety.