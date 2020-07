The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Colby Siu, 30, was last seen on Friday, July, 3, 2020 at 6:15 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West area.

He is described as 5'6", 160 lbs., with numerous tattoos throughout his body.

He was last seen wearing a red tank top, khaki pants, and boots.