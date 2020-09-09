Police search for missing Toronto man Seth Dempster Miller

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Seth Dempster Miller, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 9:15 a.m., in the Church Street and Dundas Street East area.

He is described as having a very thin build, short black hair in slight dreadlocks with brown or blond tips. He was last seen wearing a black 'Nike' sweater with small 'Nike' logo on the upper left chest, black hat with a small gold heart on the front, black 'Nike' pants, and white shoes with five red hearts on them.

Police are concerned for his safety.