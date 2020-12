The Toronto Police would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating a missing man.

Mariusz Oluszczak, 51, was last seen on Tuesday. December 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Harbord Street and Bathurst Street area.

He is described as 5'11, 170lbs, with a shaved head and a short brown and grey beard.

Police are concerned for his safety.

If located, do not approach. Call 911.