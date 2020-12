The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jevon Coveny, 43, was last seen on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in the Dufferin Street and King Street West area.

He is described as 5'10", with short brown and grey hair, and has a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, blue jacket, blue vest, dark coloured jogging pants, brown construction boots and he was carrying a dark coloured duffle bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.