The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Cheyenne Squires, 28, was last seen on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 12 p.m., in the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'6", 190lbs, with straight, long black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her left eyebrow, a sleeve tattoo on her left arm, and a tattoo on her right shoulder.

She was wearing a puffy blue coat, light blue ripped jeans worn over black leggings, black Nike high-top running shoes, and was carrying a black JanSport backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.