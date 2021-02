The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Rajadurai Gajendran, 56, was last seen on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'9", 150 lbs., with brown eyes, bald, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat, and black slippers.

Police are concerned for his safety.