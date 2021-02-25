Police search for missing Toronto man Eaven Blake

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Eaven Blake, 26, was last seen on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., in the Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

He is described as 5’5”, with a fair complexion, approximately 200 lbs., long dark wavy hair worn in a bun, brown eyes, pierced ears, and a red/brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a hood, black 'Champions' hat with Raptors logo, steel-toe brown boots, bright orange construction vest, black backpack, blue face mask, and blue jeans.

Police are concerned for his safety.