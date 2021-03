The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Jason Earle, 38, was reported missing to police on Friday, March 12, 2021, and was last seen on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Sherbourne Street and Wellesley Street East area.

He is described having a slim build, with short black hair, and a scar on his left wrist. There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.