Police search for missing Toronto man Cullen McNabb

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Cullen McNabb, 27, was last seen on Monday, April 5, 2021, in the The Esplanade and Yonge Street area.

He is described as 5'10", 160 lbs., with long dark hair. He has several tattoos on his face including a moon and star on the left side of his forehead.

Police are concerned for his safety.