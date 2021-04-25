Police search for missing Toronto man Cullen McNabb

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Cullen McNabb, 27, was last seen on Monday, April 5, 2021, in the The Esplanade and Yonge Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
