The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Abrar Ahmad, 12, was last seen on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at approximately 6:50 a.m., in the Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road area.

He is described as 5'1" and slim build.

He was last seen wearing an olive green coat with lime green trim, striped grey toque with pompom, dark blue jeans, and light grey and white tennis shoes with a grey camouflage backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.