The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Debbie Thompson, 46, was last seen on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the daytime, in the Jane Street and Dundas Street West area.

She is described as 5’9”, 175 lbs., with a heavy build, straight dark braids to her shoulders, dark hair, and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a dress and slippers. She may have difficulty walking.

The Toronto Police Service is concerned for her safety.