Amazon Slip Dress

When it comes to Amazon’s fashion offerings, I have to admit that I’m hesitant to pull the trigger unless I get a rave review from a friend or coworker first. But sometimes, I find something so tempting I have to go ahead and hit buy and hope for the best. That’s what happened when I spotted a slip dress from Amazon brand The Drop.

As the name suggests, The Drop is all about limited-edition, seasonal launches made in part with your favorite influencers. The slip dress in question caught my eye back when the R29 Shopping Team was hard at work covering Amazon Prime Day. Weeks later, I couldn’t get it off my mind, so in the cart it went.

The Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress is an amalgamation of all the things I covet in a dress: It’s stylish yet laid-back and oozes effortless luxury. After a quick Slack convo to help me decide on which color to cop, I settled on the pale blue, hit checkout, and waited two long days for it to arrive at my doorstep.

First Impressions

My style is pretty minimal, so I live for a slip dress moment. Honestly, this one felt and looked pretty cute right out of the bag. The Drop runs from XXS to 3X, and I found that it ran true to size. I was a little nervous that it would be really tight on my body, but it surprisingly wasn’t. It didn’t cling to any weird places, and instead, fell straight on my frame in a very effortless, chic way. I was also fully obsessed with the color, which made me feel like I was channeling my inner Romy à la Romy & Michelle’s High School Reunion. There’s always a part of me that fears that something I order online will be a totally different color IRL, and thankfully, that didn’t happen with this dress.

I don’t usually go braless, but the teeny straps of the dress didn’t really allow for anything other than a strapless bra — which I’m probably not alone in loathing. Luckily, the bust area of the dress has darts to help shape the area properly.

You can tell that I was really excited to try this dress on because it still has the fold lines in the fabric. A quick steam will be enough to fix that, but should you plan on wearing this for an event or special occasion, note that the fabric does seem to wrinkle a bit easily.

“This dress is really pretty. It reminds me of the ’90s and it fits beautifully. Not form fitting but also not super loose. Just right! Dainty, sexy, and classy! Makes you feel like the leading star of a romance movie, like Pretty Woman, minus her night job and what not.”

amazon reviewer

“This slip dress is amazing. Wonderfully made and has a stretch to it so my baby bump even fit comfortably.”

AMAZON REVIEWER

Final Thoughts

The color is on point. The $49.90 price is right. The shipping was free and fast. However, what I may have been most excited about The Drop’s slip dress is that the length was actually a true midi — aka hitting right at the calf — on my 5’2 frame. In my lifetime of being an online shopper, I’ve grown to assume that for me, “midi” equals “maxi,” and “maxi” equals “you will need to get this professionally altered.” Not this time, and for that alone, I plan on buying at least two more colors. This dress truly checks all the boxes: It’s comfortable, cute, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making it a wardrobe MVP in my book.

