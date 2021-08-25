Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita breaks down seeing Shilpa Shetty’s video message, claims she face ‘class divide’

Actor Shamita Shetty broke down into tears when she saw her sister Shipa Shetty’s video message during the Sunday’s Raksha Bandhan special episode of Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita, upon watching her elder sibling couldn’t control her emotions and broke down watching the message.

For the special episode, former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan appeared with messages from the contestants’ siblings, as a part of Raksha Bandhan celebration. Amidst the emotionally charged episode, when Shilpa came on screen and said that they might not have had a brother, but the two sisters have always had each other’s back, leaving Shamita in tear and missing her family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @shamitashetty_bravegirl

Shamita, who previously appeared in season 3 of Bigg Boss, has entered the OTT house midst of the ongoing legal case against her brother-in-law and Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra. While shilpa has resumed her work, Shamita entered the house to prove her name outside the shadow of Shilpa Shetty. In the weekend episode, Shamita was seen saying that she had a very difficult journey of 20-25 years in the industry and that she is a more confident as a person now. People know her as Shamita ‘Shetty’, Shilpa’s sister. As it’s a protective shadow and she is lucky to have that, but people don’t know the real Shamita.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

During an argument with Nishant Bhat, Shamita ended up calling him snake which then turned into an ugly fight. Raqesh Bapat tried to console her where Shamita pointed out a ‘class divide’ she has to face inside the show and even outside world because she ‘comes from a certain family.’ She said, “You want me to be friends with people like this? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it’s difficult for you. So, I’m keeping my mouth shut. I can’t do this anymore. There are certain things now that I’m going to do for myself. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant. You wanted me to be friends with Divya. But I can’t do this anymore. The problem is there is a class divide here. Because I’m an actress. Because I come from a certain family. I am the one who is ‘classy’, I am the one who is this and that. I’m talking about the world giving me a chance, but people in the house don’t give me a chance.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

While Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit got eliminated this week, Bigg Boss will air on TV after the completion of six weeks as the top performers of Bigg Boss OTT will then participate in show that will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar loses his calm at Zeeshan Khan for his misogynistic comment

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results