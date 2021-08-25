Chiranjeevi celebrates 66th birthday with son Ram Charan, brother Pawan Kalyan

Actor Chiranjeevi turned 66 on Sunday and celebrated with his family in a decent way. Pictures from the birthday party have surfaced on social media. The actor’s brother, Pawan Kalyan was also present there.

In the pictures, Chiranjeevi is seen wearing a golden kurta. The adorable family pictures show Ram Charan kissing his father while daughter-in-law Upasana looks on.

Taking to Instagram, Upasana wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the strength of our family. Thank you for always creating memorable moments for us. ❤Keep inspiring, love u mamaya @chiranjeevikonidela.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi also celebrated RakshaBandhan on Sunday and shared a video on Instagram where his sisters can be seen tying him rakhi.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward for the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya. There are rumours of him playing dual roles in the film. The film also features Ram Charan in a key role.Reportedly, Acharya will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer. He starts a fight against the Endowments Department over misuse of temple funds and donations.

Moreover, Chiranjeevi will also star in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar, and it also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister. He also has an untitled project with director Bobby in the pipeline.

