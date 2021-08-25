Sajid Nadiadwala shares a teaser-esque video of the song, ‘Yaara O Yaara’ to celebrate 25 years of his film, Jeet

Sajid Nadiadwala has spearheaded some of the greatest movies that the B-Town has come across. The veteran filmmaker is credited with a lot of hits across multiple decades. His much loved 1996 film, 'Jeet', has completed its 25th year today.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)
The 1996 hit film was loved by audiences and critics alike and became an instant hit. The song 'Yaara O Yaara' is still remembered for the peppy tune and catchy dance steps of Sunny Deol and Karishma Kapoor. Sajid has always come up with unique and interesting projects and has kept fans entertained. His upcoming projects include Bachchan Pandey, 83, Tadap and Heropanti 2
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala block Diwali 2022 for Farhad Samji’s comedy Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply