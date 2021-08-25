Janhvi Kapoor pairs her athleisure look with St. Louis Goyard tote bag worth whopping Rs. 2 lakh approx

Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor is always high on fashion from heavy Indian looks to cool western looks – she is rocking it all effortlessly.

On Monday, the actress was snapped after her workout session outside the gym. She was seen in a very basic and effortless gym look – a white tank top tucked into an olive green jogger with comfy white sneakers along with the costliest St.Louis Goyard tote bag in maroon – a Goyard Tote can cost between $1,200 to $2,500 and can go up (Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh approx). Her face was covered by a black mask and she kept her hair all loose and natural.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

