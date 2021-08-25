Khushi Kapoor steps out for Raksha Bandhan wearing friend Anjini Dhawan’s brand and carries a bag worth Rs. 2.8 lakh

Khushi Kapoor's instagram is thriving. The younger Kapoor is a diva just like her sister Janhvi. They often make style statements together. Khushi’s sartorial sense often makes it to the headlines. The Kapoor clan is having their fashion moments and Khushi is dropping some gorgeous looks. The Kapoor fam gathered for Rakhi celebrations at Anil Kapoor’s home in Juhu.

Khushi Kapoor chose a simple look for Rakhi. She styled a beautiful purple Chikankari kurta from close friend Anjini Dhawan’s brand Label Jiyani. She paired them with parallel pants of the same colour. Khushi kept her makeup simple with blush cheeks, glossy lips and natural hair.

Khushi stepped out with a Pooja Thali and a Monogram Christian Dior Saddle. This small jacquard bag can burn a huge hole in our pockets as it retails at Rs. 2.8 lakh.

Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted outside Zoya Akhtar’s office. We hear announcement bells! Khushi studies in New York in a film school and is here for summer break. She also wishes to join the industry once she completes her education.

