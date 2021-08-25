Bold in Black, Ananya Panday slays it in her latest pictures

Netizens will vouch for being completely caught off guard by these fashion looks Ananya Panday puts out. The actress has today taken to social media to serve new looks in her latest pictures.

Looking sexy in an all black outfit, Ananya Panday with a wet hair look poses like a dream.

Impressing one and all with these latest pictures, fans are all the more in love. She pulls off a fresh makeup look with swept back, wet hair. She steals the show with oversized straw bangles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya ???????? (@ananyapanday)

On the work front, Ananya Panday has a Pan-India film titled Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and a yet to be titled film helmed by Shakun Batra, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Ananya Panday looks beautiful in a classic white cut out detail dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results