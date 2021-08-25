Lisa Haydon flaunts her post pregnancy glow as she poses with her newborn daughter

Lisa Haydon has been basking in the motherhood glow with her third pregnancy. She was enjoying her pregnancy with her husband and her two sons Leo and Zack.

The actress introduced her Instafam to her baby girl with stunning pictures of themselves on Instagram recently.

Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their third child in June. Lisa married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple became parents to their first child Zack in the year 2017 and son Leo in February last year. In her first Instagram post, Lisa Haydon can be seen sporting a black outfit and holding her baby daughter in her arms with a breathtaking view in the background.

Lisa Haydon posted beautiful snaps of herself dressed in a sheer black slit dress with drawstrings. The dress features cut out details as Lisa is seen hugging her daughter to her chest. She looks refreshing and dewy.

In another snap, she is seen wearing a light, chiffon white dress with soft lace details. Her skin was glowing. Lisa looks beautiful with her daughter with a breathtaking backdrop.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon has worked in films like Aisha, Rascals and the 2014 film Queen, which marked her second film with Kangana Ranaut. She is best-known for her performance in the 2014 film The Shaukeens and the 2016 film Housefull 3. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model and web-series The Trip.

Also Read: Lisa Haydon shares adorable pictures with her newborn baby girl Lara on world breastfeeding week

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results