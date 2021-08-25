Hrithik Roshan looks as charming as a ‘Greek God’ in his latest photoshoot by Avinash Gowariker

Popularly known as the ‘Greek God’ of B-town Hrithik Roshan just soared up the temperatures with his recent clicks. The actor looks ravishing like always and sets magic with his dapper looks. Every girl's dream, the handsome hunk, Hrithik Roshan knows just how to grab all the eyeballs. B-Town's Greek god has been aptly nicknamed as his latest post shows just why the ladies are crazy for him. The actor is seen throwing light on his face and highlighting his hazel green eyes.

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to upload a couple of pictures of himself captured by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. The bearded actor struck an eye-catching gaze as he posed in a shirt and vest, holding light to illuminate his ever so wonderful face.

He captioned the picture as, "Framed by @avigowariker" and tagged the team involved in giving him this hot look. Fans of the actor were drooling over the picture and praised his jawline, face structure, personality, and flooded his comment sections with fire and heart emojis.

