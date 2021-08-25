Ariana Grande shares intimate pictures with husband Dalton Gomez months after wedding

After about 4 months of getting married, Ariana Grande shared intimate snaps of her married life with husband Dalton Gomez. The pictures broke the internet and went viral after a few hours of posting.
Ariana Grande secretly married Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, in a private ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. The couple exchanged their vows on May 15, 2021. According to Ariana's representative, less than 20 people attended the ceremony. For her wedding, the singer wore a custom Vera Wang wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn.
