Ariana Grande shares intimate pictures with husband Dalton Gomez months after wedding

After about 4 months of getting married, Ariana Grande shared intimate snaps of her married life with husband Dalton Gomez. The pictures broke the internet and went viral after a few hours of posting.

Grande looked beautiful as she is seen in a fitted black top with blue denims as she is chopping some veggies. She is seen all loved up, kissing Dalton and cuddling him. She also posted snaps of her dog and both of them dressed in plastic ponchos with masks and several other snaps in her photo dump. Ariana glows with happiness as she gives her best smile for the gram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana Grande secretly married Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, in a private ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. The couple exchanged their vows on May 15, 2021. According to Ariana's representative, less than 20 people attended the ceremony. For her wedding, the singer wore a custom Vera Wang wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

Also Read: Ariana Grande stuns in a mini black dress with glitter details, stockings and signature high pony tail

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results