Police search for missing Toronto man Jared Bonafe

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Jared Bonafe, 33, was last seen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., in the Keele Street and St. Clair Avenue West area.

He is described as 5’8", 175 lbs., with an athletic build, short faded black hair, and a black moustache. He has a roman numeral tattoo behind his right ear, black spacers in both earlobes, and a cross earring on his left ear. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants or shorts, white 'Puma' shoes, and a black 'Champion' duffle bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.