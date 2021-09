The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Jeffery Chiplick, 13, was last seen on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11:35 p.m., in the Valley Drive and Ritson Road South in Oshawa.

He is described as 5’3”, with a thin build, and shoulder length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white and navy hoodie, and blue jeans. He is familiar with the GO Train and TTC.

Police are concerned for his safety.