The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Andrew Bonk, 30, was last seen on Monday, September 27, 2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the Sorauren Avenue and Queen Street West area.

He is described as 6’0", 160 lbs., skinny build, unkept brown hair past ears, unshaven, brown eyes and thick eyebrows.

He was last seen wearing black pants with orange spots, a light blue sweater, and a grey scarf covering his face.

The Toronto Police Service is concerned for his safety.