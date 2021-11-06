Police search for missing Toronto boy Kamil Mohammed

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Kamil Mohammed, 13, was last seen on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., in the Coxwell Subway Station area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
