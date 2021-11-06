Police search for missing Toronto boy Kamil Mohammed

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Kamil Mohammed, 13, was last seen on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., in the Coxwell Subway Station area.

He is described as 5'0", with a medium build, and long dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a bright orange winter jacket with a hood, and grey pants. He was last seen on the east bound subway train.

Police are concerned for his safety.