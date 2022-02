The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Brandon Bursey, 25, was last seen on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., in the Sherbourne Street and Bloor Street East area.

He is described as 5’7”, 141 lbs., with a thin build, unshaven, moustache, and long black hair. He was wearing a beige/cream winter jacket, black sweatpants with red stripes, a blue sweater, and carrying a black knap sack with grey markings.

Police have a concern for his safety.