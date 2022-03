The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Donya Williams, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8 p.m., in the Wilson Avenue and Victory Drive area.

She is described as 5'8", 130 lbs., shoulder length black hair in braids, brown eyes, and a tattoo on the left wrist.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, black and white checkered pants, red toque, and black and white shoes.

She was last seen driving a white Audi Q3 with Ontario license plate CSVH 961.

Police are concerned for her safety.