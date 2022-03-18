Caribbean premier league to debut women’s tournament for 2022

CWI announces new three-team womenâ€™s cricket tournament.

Franchises from Barbados, Guyana, as well as Trinidad and Tobago to compete in inaugural season

Further details on format and locations yet to be revealed

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the launch of a womenâ€™s edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2022 to run alongside the existing menâ€™s franchise Twenty20 competition.

The Womenâ€™s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will feature three teams during its inaugural campaign: the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders, with the tournament to run from 30th August until 30th September.

The menâ€™s CPL takes place across multiple countries in the Caribbean, but further details regarding the format or locations for the womenâ€™s competition have yet to be revealed.

â€œIncreasing the opportunities for West Indian women and girls to get involved in cricket is one of CWIâ€™s strategic priorities, and we are delighted that we have been able to partner with CPL to further the expansion plans that we had first unveiled in 2019 prior to the arrival of the Covid Pandemic,â€� said Ricky Skerritt, president of CWI.

â€œWe are confident that all CPL womenâ€™s games will be highly competitive and will add quality entertainment to our fans in the region and around the world.â€�

Pete Russell, chief executive of the CPL, added: â€œThe addition of a womenâ€™s event to the CPL is something that has been an ambition for a long time and we are very pleased that it has become a reality. We would like to thank CWI for working with us to make this happen.â€�

The tournament builds on the two womenâ€™s T10 exhibition matches that were staged ahead of the 2019 menâ€™s CPL final, with the CWI following the national cricket bodies in Australia, New Zealand and England in establishing a womenâ€™s T20 competition.

Australiaâ€™s Womenâ€™s Big Bash League (WBBL) first launched in 2015, while New Zealandâ€™s Super Smash T20 league dates back to 2007.

Last year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched The Hundred tournament which saw both sexes competing in parallel short-format competitions. The opening game of the womenâ€™s tournament saw 1.95 million domestic viewers tune into the BBC public service network, making it the most-watched live womenâ€™s cricket broadcast ever in the UK.