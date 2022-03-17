Luka Sabbat: The Tangled Web We Weave

“Influential fashion model” and occasional actor on the sitcom Grown-ish, Luka Sabbat, 24, is seen here arriving at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica for dinner. (You probably remember him best because of his fling with Kourtney Kardashian a few years back.) He’s with Jasmine Daniels, a gorgeous model he’s been seen with off and on since last year. It’s complicated. In 2019, Jasmine was dating Luka’s good friend A$AP Rocky, who is now about to become a father with Rihanna. Jasmine has modeled with both Rocky and Sabbat for Calvin Klein. Although Luka has been seen in the company of other women, Jasmine MUST be special because she’s wearing a big diamond LUKA necklace tonight.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

