Here Comes The Bride/Groom

We are REALLY feeling the loss of Virgil Abloh now that we’ve seen his last men’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022-23. It’s even better than the women’s. Virgil was adored for the fresh idea of elevating designer streetwear and introducing genderless styles. We were particularly struck by this “bridal” look that could either be worn by a bride or a groom. (Combat boots with a veil!) He made it perfectly acceptable for men to desire and buy styles designed for women and vice versa. Genderless fashion is certainly the future – the sizing just has to be figured out. (Kanye West can only DREAM about being as talented as VA)

