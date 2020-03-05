Super Tuesday Poll Results

Super Tuesday is the defining day of the presidential primary season, with 14 states and one territory voting in primaries or caucuses totaling around 40% of the U.S. population. There are 1,357 delegates up for grabs, including 415 in California and 228 in Texas, which is a huge number considering a candidate needs 1,991 to cinch the nomination according to Democratic National Committee (DNC) rules.

This night is key in the path to determining who the Democratic nominee will be. Before any polls closed on Tuesday evening, pundits declared this a race between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former VP Joe Biden, given Sanders’ wins in New Hampshire and Nevada and Biden’s sweep in South Carolina this past Saturday. This is exactly how it’s playing out, with supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren disappointed in the results, arguing that the media has created a self-fulfilling prophecy around “electability” that discounts women. Warren has indicated that she will stay in the race, asking supporters to “keep up the momentum” for upcoming primaries.

We’re tuning in to the big race — and several smaller key races, like the progressive Jessica Cisneros running for a U.S. House seat in Texas — and tracking important news and results here. Follow the live blog, ahead.

Massachusetts: Joe Biden

As of around 11 p.m., Joe Biden is the projected winner in Massachusetts, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s home state. He reportedly did little to no campaigning there. She is projected to come in third place in the state, with around 21% of the vote.

Utah: Bernie Sanders

As of around 10:15 p.m., Bernie Sanders is the projected winner in Utah.

Minnesota: Joe Biden

As of around 10:15 p.m., Joe Biden is the projected winner in Minnesota, where he reportedly did little to no campaigning. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s endorsement of Biden in her home state right after she dropped out of the presidential race seemed to be a game-changer.

“Just a few days ago, the press and the pundits declared the campaign dead!” Biden said in a victorious speech in L.A. “And then came South Carolina, and they had something to say about it. I am here to report, we are very much alive!”

“We won Minnesota because of Amy Klobuchar,” Joe Biden says. Worth noting, Sanders held rally on eve of Super Tuesday in St. Paul, Minn.

— Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) March 4, 2020

Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders comes out as an unlikely hero of the night, dragging out a protestor who tries to rush the stage during Biden’s speech. The moment quickly turns into a Twitter trend. It also sets off a serious conversation about how the Democratic frontrunners need Secret Service protection.

SYMONE THEE SANDERS @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/7BYAMR3mpG

— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 4, 2020

Arkansas: Joe Biden

As of around 10 p.m., Joe Biden is the projected winner in Arkansas. He has a solid delegate lead, and is outperforming expectations tonight.

Sanders 2016 2020

MN 61% 30%

AK 29% 20.8%

OK 51.9% 25.1%

VA 35.2% 23.1%

TN 32.4% 24,5%

CO 59% 36%

Across the board, Sanders has performed below his primary polls in 2016. #Supertuesday

— Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) March 4, 2020

Colorado: Bernie Sanders

As of around 9:30 p.m., Bernie Sanders is the projected winner in Colorado. Michael Bloomberg is in second place, and is likely to pick up delegates, with Biden third. Colorado is a state with a lot of voters who characterize themselves as independents.

North Carolina: Cal Cunningham defeats Erica Smith.

Establishment Democrat and U.S. Army veteran Cal Cunningham won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, defeating Erica Smith, an African-American woman who positioned herself as the more progressive candidate. Cunningham will challenge Republican Sen. Thom Tillis for his seat in November. North Carolina is a crucial puzzle piece in Democrats’ attempt to flip the U.S. Senate blue and oust Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader who stymies most legislation that comes across his desk.

Oklahoma: Joe Biden

As of around 9:15 p.m., Joe Biden is the projected winner in Oklahoma. It’s Warren’s home state, and Sanders won there in the 2016 primary against Hillary Clinton.

Tennessee: Joe Biden

As of around 9 p.m., Joe Biden is the projected winner in Tennessee, which just suffered a tornado that killed at least 25 people. Despite the destruction, polling sites reportedly mostly stayed open, although some had to be moved.

One day you all will believe that running for President is what girls do. One day.

— Jenna Lowenstein (@just_jenna) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tweets…

My Super Tuesday coverage is #KHive Twitter.

— Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) March 4, 2020

Alabama: Joe Biden

As of around 8 p.m., Joe Biden is the projected winner in Alabama. The state’s electorate has the highest percentage of African-Americans of the states tonight, with 44%, and 72% voted for Biden, according to exit polls.

#JoeMentum is officially trending on Twitter. Meanwhile, Biden is campaigning in L.A.

Arrived at Roscoe’s in LA with no wins, walked in with Virginia, then walked out with North Carolina and Alabama! 🙌🏾 @JoeBiden #JoeMentum pic.twitter.com/1CnjmiOFc5

— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

American Samoa: Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg is the projected winner in American Samoa as of around 7:30 p.m., with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in a solid second place. He’s reportedly the only Democratic candidate who spent money on digital ads there.

Elizabeth Warren addresses supporters in Detroit.

“I’m in this race because I believe I will make the best president of the United States of America,” she said.

Elizabeth Warren in Detroit: "I will work every single day to make sure that this country is living its values. I will do my best as president to make you proud of the United States of America." https://t.co/doca4m972O #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/PNPsKqKbkL

— ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020

At a rally on Monday night in California, the Massachusetts senator seemingly referred to Biden’s many recent endorsements from top-level public officials, including candidates who recently dropped out Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “No matter how many Washington insiders tell you to support him, nominating their fellow Washington insider will not meet this moment,” she said. “Nominating a man who says we do not need any fundamental change in this country will not meet this moment.”

North Carolina: Joe Biden

As of around 7 p.m., Joe Biden is the projected winner in North Carolina.

Vermont: Bernie Sanders

Drumroll, please! As of around 7 p.m., Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner in Vermont. No surprise, as it’s Bernie’s home state.

Virginia: Joe Biden

As of around 7 p.m., Joe Biden is the projected winner in Virginia. The Commonwealth may be getting bluer in recent years, but it looks to be leaning more moderate than progressive based on Super Tuesday results. Reportedly, Biden only had one field office in Virginia. Virginia congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who helped turn a long-red seat blue in the 2018 midterm elections, endorsed Biden right after he won her state.

MSNBC reports that Biden, in true Biden form, has stopped for an ice cream cone and has been seen wearing his aviator glasses.

What exit polls are saying about how women are voting on Super Tuesday & voters’ top issues.

There’s not much difference between men and women when it comes to support for Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, according to The Washington Post: Across Super Tuesday states, early exit polls suggest that around 40% of people, regardless of gender, support Biden and around 10% support Bloomberg. However, there’s more disparity among progressives: 32% of men said they back Sen. Bernie Sanders compared to 22% of women, and only 9% of men supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren compared to 16% of women. When it comes to age, Sanders clearly wins the 18-to-29 demo, while Warren is popular with people 30 to 44, and Biden with those 45 to 64.

According to other exit polls, healthcare is top of mind for voters.

Early exit polls show that health care is the number one issue for Super Tuesday Democratic primary voters. https://t.co/dejxP1aVYS pic.twitter.com/5zBIvu32Er

— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2020

