Symone Sanders & Jill Biden Take Down A Protestor

At least as of late Tuesday night, Joe Biden seems to be having an extraordinary Super Tuesday, with results that surprised many including victories in states Sen. Bernie Sanders won in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. (Huge states California and Texas are still too early to call.) But as he was making a victory speech in L.A., there was another unexpected development: A protestor with a sign reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the stage, leaving Biden visibly shaken.

That’s when Dr. Jill Biden, the former VP’s wife, and his senior advisor Symone Sanders swooped in, shoving the protestor out of the way. Sanders sprinted to drag them away, a moment that caused her name to trend on Twitter. Praise and memes comparing Sanders to a “pro-bowl linebacker” came in left and right.

SYMONE THEE SANDERS @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/7BYAMR3mpG

— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 4, 2020

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN

— Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020

People I want to have my back in a bar fight:

1. Symone Sanders

2. Jill Biden

3. Gandalf

4. Yoda

5. Dumbledore

— Lukas Thimm (@LukasThimm) March 4, 2020

Symone. Sanders. https://t.co/T8s84WWsQU

— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) March 4, 2020

The Steelers have signed Jill Biden to a two-year contract to replace Bud Dupree.

— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 4, 2020

I want to join the Fight Club that Jill Biden and Symone Sanders belong to.

— InfoSecSherpa (@InfoSecSherpa) March 4, 2020

This isn’t the first time Dr. Biden protected her husband on the campaign trail. In February, she bounced a heckler out of a campaign event in New Hampshire while Biden was giving a speech.

Of her bodyguard moment, Sanders, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in his 2016 primary race against Hillary Clinton and was met with criticism from progressives when she chose to accept her high-visibility position on Biden’s campaign, only had this to say: “I broke a nail.”

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday

— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

Here’s more footage of Sanders dealing with the protestor.

Symone Sanders not fucking around pic.twitter.com/5hJ6FwPliK

— Marc B (@107round) March 4, 2020

The moment set off a conversation about how the Democratic frontrunners need Secret Service protection given that moments like this are not infrequent.

Donald Trump received Secret Service protection in November 2015. It’s March 2020, and protesters rushed onto the stage of a major Democratic candidate — and his wife and staff had to act as security.

— Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) March 4, 2020

I love @SymoneDSanders and know for a fact she’s a total Nebraska badass, but these candidates need Secret Service protection yesterday. https://t.co/n6D59oghAC

— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 4, 2020

